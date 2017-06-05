Study examines role of business angels during periods of austerity
Government support for 'business angels' is essential even in times of austerity, according to research involving the University of East Anglia and University of Glasgow. Business angels - typically wealthy, entrepreneurial individuals who provide capital in return for a proportion of a company's equity - are recognised in both developed and emerging economies as playing a significant role in stimulating entrepreneurial activity.
