Strike by government workers in Portugal disrupts services

Updated 4:33 am, Friday, May 26, 2017 LISBON, Portugal - A 24-hour strike by Portuguese government workers over pay and working hours is disrupting public services, especially in the national health service and the state education system. Some junior and high schools canceled classes, while hospitals postponed many non-urgent medical appointments.

