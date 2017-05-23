STR: Multiple European hotel markets ...

STR: Multiple European hotel markets post record performance

Read more: Hospitality Net

The European hotel industry reported growth in each of the three key performance metrics through the first four months of 2017, according to April year-to-date data from STR . In addition, 12 of Europe's key markets reached record-breaking levels in year-to-date revenue per available room .

Chicago, IL

