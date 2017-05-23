STR: Multiple European hotel markets post record performance
The European hotel industry reported growth in each of the three key performance metrics through the first four months of 2017, according to April year-to-date data from STR . In addition, 12 of Europe's key markets reached record-breaking levels in year-to-date revenue per available room .
