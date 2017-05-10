Sony releases short film showing off ...

Sony releases short film showing off Xperia XZ Premium super-slow motion video mode

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Digital Photography Review

Sony Mobile has released the first super-slow-motion short movie that has been completely recorded on a smartphone. All of the movie's scenes were recorded by 120 amateur videographers from 21 countries on the Troia peninsula near Lisbon, Portugal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Photography Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... Thu namreipsobla 2
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC