Relics of Jacinta & Francisco, Image ...

Relics of Jacinta & Francisco, Image of Fatima Lady may be viewed at Veritas

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Devotees of Our Lady of Fatima and the shepherd children who witnessed her apparitions in Portugal in 1917 have until May 13, Saturday, to visit Our Lady's image and the relics of Blessed Jacinta and Francisco Marto at the Veritas Chapel in Quezon City. Radio Veritas president Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC