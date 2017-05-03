Relics of Blessed Jacinta, Francisco up for viewing at Veritas Chapel
"Before the canonization of Blessed Jacinta and Blessed Francisco and the start of the centennial celebration of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima-both happening on May 13-I am inviting you all to visit their relics and Our Lady's image at the Veritas Chapel from May 4 to 13. May our prayers for God's forgiveness and compassion be heard through their intercession," Radio Veritas president Rev. Fr. Anton Pascual said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC