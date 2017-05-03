Relics of Blessed Jacinta, Francisco up for viewing at Veritas Chapel

"Before the canonization of Blessed Jacinta and Blessed Francisco and the start of the centennial celebration of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima-both happening on May 13-I am inviting you all to visit their relics and Our Lady's image at the Veritas Chapel from May 4 to 13. May our prayers for God's forgiveness and compassion be heard through their intercession," Radio Veritas president Rev. Fr. Anton Pascual said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.