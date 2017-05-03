Relics of Blessed Jacinta, Francisco ...

Relics of Blessed Jacinta, Francisco up for viewing at Veritas Chapel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

"Before the canonization of Blessed Jacinta and Blessed Francisco and the start of the centennial celebration of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima-both happening on May 13-I am inviting you all to visit their relics and Our Lady's image at the Veritas Chapel from May 4 to 13. May our prayers for God's forgiveness and compassion be heard through their intercession," Radio Veritas president Rev. Fr. Anton Pascual said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC