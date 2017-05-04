Proterris And Alfama Complete Merger To Create Global Leader In...

BOSTON & LISBON, Portugal-- --Proterris, Inc., a clinical-development stage company focused on therapeutic applications of low-dose carbon monoxide, and Alfama, Inc. today announced the completion of a merger of the two companies that effectively creates the world's dominant player in the field of carbon monoxide therapies. Proterris, which has a leading position in gaseous applications of CO, has acquired Alfama's CO releasing molecule assets, arguably the most extensive in the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.