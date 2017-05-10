Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a ...

Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century after visions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 12, 2010 file photo, faithful gather at Fatima's Sanctuary for a candlelight vigil presided over by Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Portuguese shepherd children who say they saw visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... 9 hr Michael 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC