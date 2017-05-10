Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century after visions
Pope Francis is visiting the Fatima shrine on May 12 and 13 to canonize two Port... . In this photo taken May 4 2017, a shop selling souvenirs displays a photo of Francisco and Jacinta Marto near the house where they lived in the village of Aljustrel, outside Fatima, Portugal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|4 hr
|namreipsobla
|2
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC