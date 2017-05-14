Pope says he'll seek common ground with Trump, won't preach

The tiles show Lucia Santos Francisco Marto and Jacinta Marto the Portuguese shepherd children who say they saw visio Pope Francis added two Portuguese shepherd children to the roster of Catholic saints Saturday, honoring young siblings whose reported visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the Portuguese farm town of Fatima into one of the world's most important Catholic shrines. Pope Francis has said he will be "sincere" with Donald Trump over their sharp differences on subjects such as immigration and climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.