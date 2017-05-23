Photojournalist Peter Pereira takes y...

Photojournalist Peter Pereira takes you 'Out There'

See the world through the camera lens of Peter Pereira, internationally acclaimed photojournalist at The Standard-Times since 2000. The exhibition Out There: Peter Pereira Photojournalist opens on June 8, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

Chicago, IL

