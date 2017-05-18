People with higher internal organ fat and thigh muscle fat spend more nights in hospital

New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows that middle-aged people who spend the most nights in hospital have on average much higher levels of visceral fat and fat within their thigh muscles than those who spend no nights in hospital. The study is by Dr Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard Chief Technology Officer, Advanced MR Analytics AB, Linkoping, Sweden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.