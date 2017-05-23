Overweight boys at greater risk of colon cancer as adults, but losing weight may modify risk
New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal suggests that overweight boys may be at greater risk of colon cancer when they grow up than their slimmer friends. However, overweight boys who shed the pounds and achieve a healthy weight by young adulthood do not appear to be at increased risk of colon cancer as adults.
