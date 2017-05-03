New species of dinosaur increases the already unexpected diversity of 'whiplash dinosaurs'
The new species, Galeamopus pabsti , is the most recent dinosaur to be described by paleontologists from the Department of Earth Sciences of the University of Turin, Italy; the Faculty of Science and Technology, Universidade Nova de Lisboa, and the Museum of Lourinha in Portugal. This Jurassic dinosaur was originally excavated in 1995 by a Swiss team, led by Hans-Jakob "Kirby" Siber and Ben Pabst, in Wyoming, in the United States and is the latest in a series of new discoveries by the paleontologists Emanuel Tschopp and Octavio Mateus, which started in 2012 with Kaatedocus siberi.
