More physical activity, less screen t...

More physical activity, less screen time linked with lower BMI in kids

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: CTV

Kids getting fresh air, sunshine and exercise. From left, Allen Armstrong, 4, Hannah Armstrong, 6, and Brian Kuhn, 7, speed down the sidewalk on Tonawanda Street in Buffalo, N.Y., on inline skates, Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May 14 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC