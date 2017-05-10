Mint announces 17% core profit growth...

Mint announces 17% core profit growth to record first-quarter high

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Minor International has announced record-high first-quarter core net profit of Bt1.924 billion for the first three months of 2017, an increase of 17 per cent from Bt1.643 billion in the same quarter of 2016. Core net profit excludes a Bt1.932-billion one-time revaluation contribution from Tivoli acquisition recognised in the first quarter of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... Thu namreipsobla 2
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC