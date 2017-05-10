Mint announces 17% core profit growth to record first-quarter high

Minor International has announced record-high first-quarter core net profit of Bt1.924 billion for the first three months of 2017, an increase of 17 per cent from Bt1.643 billion in the same quarter of 2016. Core net profit excludes a Bt1.932-billion one-time revaluation contribution from Tivoli acquisition recognised in the first quarter of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.