Madonna has daughter, 4, pose with 'f*** cocaine' pillow

CBS writer sparks furious backlash by posting vile Twitter joke within hours of terrorist attack that killed 19 and injured 50 at Manchester concert Madonna amused herself Monday by having one of her four-year-old twin daughters pose with a pillow embroidered with the sentiment, 'f*** cocaine.' The 58-year-old pop diva - who boasts 28M social media followers - captioned her would-be drug PSA Instagram : 'I couldn't agree more.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.