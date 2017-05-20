Lower socioeconomic status is linked to obesity through distress and emotional eating
New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows that lower socioeconomic status is associated with higher body-mass index through its effects on distress and subsequent emotional eating. The study is by Jade Stewart and Dr Charlotte Hardman, Department of Psychological Sciences, University of Liverpool, UK and colleagues.
