Keeping young women's weight gain to less than 800g/year could help...

New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows that rates of weight gain are established by the time women are 18-23 years old. Measuring rates of weight gain at this age could identify women who are likely to become overweight or obese by the time they are 40. Furthermore, women who are divorced, separated or widowed, and those who smoke>10/day are most at risk of becoming overweight or obese.

