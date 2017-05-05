Interview: EU to boost people-to-peop...

Interview: EU to boost people-to-people dialogues with China: senior EU official

Xinhuanet

The EU and China should work on a daily basis in research to make sure that all actions reflect the latest developments of research and innovation, a senior EU official has told Xinhua. "Innovation is essential if we want to secure a level of cooperation that is up to date," said Martine Reicherts, director-general of the Directorate General for Education and Culture of the European Commission.

Chicago, IL

