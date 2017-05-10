Hyundai Kona spotted undisguised duri...

Hyundai Kona spotted undisguised during video shoot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BenzConnection

Despite a reveal expected to occur sometime this summer , Hyundai's upcoming Kona has been spied sans any camouflage during a promotional video shoot. As expected, the Hyundai Kona wears some pretty polarizing sheet metal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... 9 hr Michael 1
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC