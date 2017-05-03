How The Gut May Influence Food Choice...

How The Gut May Influence Food Choices: Fruit Flies With More Bacteria Had Fewer Cravings

Monday May 1

According to new research , gut bacteria communicate with the brain and influence some decisions. Past findings indicate that gut microbes affect behavior; however, a recent study is the first to explore how the microbiome, the large community of bacteria in an animal's gut, influences specific nutrients.

