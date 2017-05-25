How eating plant-based diets 'substantially' lowers obesity risk

People who eat around double the amount of fruit and vegetables, grains, pulses, olive oil and who enjoy potatoes, end up slimmer Eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables while cutting down on meat substantially lowers the risk of obesity, research shows. People who eat around double the amount of fruit and vegetables, grains, pulses, olive oil and who enjoy potatoes, end up slimmer than those who prefer a diet heavy in meat, eggs, dairy and animal fats.

