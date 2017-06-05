Hovione launches first clinical trial...

Hovione launches first clinical trial, more to come

Thursday May 25 Read more: Drug Researcher

Hovione has launched of its first clinical trial and has already set sights on a second as the CDMO hopes to establish licensing partnership with pharma, says VP. The contract development and manufacturing organization has four FDA inspected sites in the US, China, Ireland, and Portugal and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal, and the US.

