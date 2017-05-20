Hayden Paddon gets new co-driver for WRC Portugal Rally
His usual co-driver, John Kennard, has been sidelined due to aggravating a hip injury, so Paddon called in Kennard's eventual replacement, Englishman Seb Marshall, earlier than expected. ''Seb is naturally very excited to get in the car and we have been working well together, so I'm confident that this will not affect our rally.'
