Hayden Paddon gets new co-driver for ...

Hayden Paddon gets new co-driver for WRC Portugal Rally

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

His usual co-driver, John Kennard, has been sidelined due to aggravating a hip injury, so Paddon called in Kennard's eventual replacement, Englishman Seb Marshall, earlier than expected. ''Seb is naturally very excited to get in the car and we have been working well together, so I'm confident that this will not affect our rally.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May 14 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC