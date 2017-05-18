Harvey Keitel & Sonia Braga Head To '...

Harvey Keitel & Sonia Braga Head To 'Fatima' - Cannes

Harvey Keitel and Sonia Braga are set to star in Fatima , a project about three children who experience the supernatural and accept their quest to bring a message of peace to the world. Marco Pontecorvo is directing and Arclight Films is launching sales on the project to buyers in Cannes.

