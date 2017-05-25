Gas, Rabih Beaini, Lawrence English, ...

Gas, Rabih Beaini, Lawrence English, and More Added to Semibreve 2017.

As announced, Semibreve is set to return to Braga, Portugal for its 7th edition between October 27 and 29, 2017. Wolfgang Voigt's legendary Gas project needs little introduction, and it will be presented live in a special audiovisual show focusing on the new record Narkopop .

Chicago, IL

