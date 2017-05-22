Flower Festival held in Portugal's Madeira to honor springtime
The 18-day Flower Festival concluded on Sunday in Funchal, Capital of Portugal's Madeira Autonomous Region in the Atlantic Ocean, which attracted a record 77,000 visitors from both home and abroad. The city center of Funchal decorated with various species of colorful flowers had been immersed in an air of festivity throughout the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC