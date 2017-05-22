Flower Festival held in Portugal's Ma...

Flower Festival held in Portugal's Madeira to honor springtime

Read more: Xinhuanet

The 18-day Flower Festival concluded on Sunday in Funchal, Capital of Portugal's Madeira Autonomous Region in the Atlantic Ocean, which attracted a record 77,000 visitors from both home and abroad. The city center of Funchal decorated with various species of colorful flowers had been immersed in an air of festivity throughout the festival.

