Fatima and Russia's - Errors'by Kevin J. Symonds On May 13, 2017,...

Three shepherd children - LAocia dos Santos, age ten, and her cousins, Francisco and his sister Jacinta Marto - said that from May through October 1917, usually on the 13th day of the month, they saw the Virgin Mary in a field called the Cova da Iria. At the Virgin's appearance in October, the sun, it was reported, "danced" in the sky in defiance of cosmic laws and was observed by thousands who had gathered in the field.

