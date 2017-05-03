Fado legend Carlos do Carmo a favorite for 50 years
Portuguese singer Carlos do Carmo stands at the center of much of fado's history of the last 50 years, a singular voice that has resonated with generations of listeners throughout the world. In his illustrious career, do Carmo has performed for audiences in dozens of countries, drawing on a deep and highly influential repertory of fados that speak of love, loss and the eternal enigma of Portuguese saudade.
