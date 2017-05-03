Fado legend Carlos do Carmo a favorit...

Fado legend Carlos do Carmo a favorite for 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Portuguese singer Carlos do Carmo stands at the center of much of fado's history of the last 50 years, a singular voice that has resonated with generations of listeners throughout the world. In his illustrious career, do Carmo has performed for audiences in dozens of countries, drawing on a deep and highly influential repertory of fados that speak of love, loss and the eternal enigma of Portuguese saudade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC