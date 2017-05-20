Exchanging one sugar-sweetened soft d...

Exchanging one sugar-sweetened soft drink or beer with water is...

New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity shows that replacing one serving of sugar-sweetened soft drink or one beer a day with a glass of water could reduce the risk of becoming obese by 20%. The main researcher of the study was Dr. UjuA© FresA n under the supervision of Dr Alfredo Gea and Professors Miguel Martinez-Gonzalez and Maira Bes-Rastrollo from University of Navarra, and CIBERobn , Spain.

Chicago, IL

