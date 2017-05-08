Euro dodges new crisis with Macron win, but needs fixes
In this photo taken Friday, May 5, 2017, Vitor Rodrigues picks up a book titled "Vencer o Medo", or "To Defeat Fear", by union leader Manuel Carvalho da Silva, while posing for photos at his bookshop in Lisbon. Rodrigues remembers when they told him in the 1990s that the euro would bring affluence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC