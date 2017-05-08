Euro dodges new crisis with Macron win, but needs fixes

In this photo taken Friday, May 5, 2017, Vitor Rodrigues picks up a book titled "Vencer o Medo", or "To Defeat Fear", by union leader Manuel Carvalho da Silva, while posing for photos at his bookshop in Lisbon. Rodrigues remembers when they told him in the 1990s that the euro would bring affluence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.