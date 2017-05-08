Ellie Chessel who suffered acid attac...

Ellie Chessel who suffered acid attack in Portugal

Read more: Daily Mail

PICTURED: British holiday rep who screamed in agony when two litres of ACID were thrown over her body in horror attack These are the first pictures of a British holiday rep who suffered horrific burns over half of her body when two litres of acid were thrown over her in a Portuguese tourist resort. Eleanor Chessell's clothes are said to have melted 'like wax' after she was subjected to the horrific attack in the historic city of PortimA o on Saturday night.

