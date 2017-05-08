On the 10th anniversary of Madeleine McCann's disappearance Lindy McDowell reports from Praia da Luz, the resort at the centre of the unsolved mystery. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/comment-madeleine-mccann-why-would-you-leave-a-child-like-that-anything-could-have-happened-to-her-35680368.html On the 10th anniversary of Madeleine McCann's disappearance Lindy McDowell reports from Praia da Luz, the resort at the centre of the unsolved mystery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.