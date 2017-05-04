British woman, 29, is attacked with '...

British woman, 29, is attacked with 'two litres of acid'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

British woman, 29, is attacked with 'two litres of acid' in the Algarve leaving her with burns to 30% of her body A British woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked with acid in a popular Algarve holiday resort. The 29-year-old suffered second and third degree burns to more than 30 per cent of her body after her attacker threw a corrosive liquid over her on a street in Alvor near Portimao on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC