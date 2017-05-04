British woman, 29, is attacked with 'two litres of acid' in the Algarve leaving her with burns to 30% of her body A British woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked with acid in a popular Algarve holiday resort. The 29-year-old suffered second and third degree burns to more than 30 per cent of her body after her attacker threw a corrosive liquid over her on a street in Alvor near Portimao on Saturday night.

