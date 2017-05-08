A young male sea otter is being cared...

A young male sea otter is being cared for at the Alaska SeaLife...

After a two-year die-off of Alaska sea otters, the world's aquariums have no more room for orphaned pups. Surplus otter babies have been euthanized or left to die.

