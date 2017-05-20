2017 Superbike Shootout Preview
We're getting a little giddy around here as we begin to gather the gamut of new superbikes for our most intensive shootout of the year! We've got a fabulous two-day street ride to begin our testing, stringing together some of our favorite twisty roads on an overnight trip to begin our superbike shootout. And then the hardcore performance testing will take place over two days at Auto Club Speedway with our friends at Fastrack Riders .
