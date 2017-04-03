World's largest canary discovered on ...

World's largest canary discovered on island of giants and dwarfs

Deep within the rainforests of SA o TomA©, an odd-looking bird with burnished brown feathers and a grey, outsized, parrot-like beak lives in the canopy, making occasional forays into the world below for a fruit snack. The setting - inaccessible forest on a small volcanic island that is one of the wettest places on Earth - only increases the mystique around this bird, which is one of the least observed of them all.

