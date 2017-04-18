World Superbike: Tom Sykes Still Reco...

World Superbike: Tom Sykes Still Recovering From Stomach Illness

Kawasaki Racing Team pairing Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes got reacquainted with the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve over a two day test that finished on 18th April, with both riders gaining valuable information about the current and future potential of the Ninja ZX-10RR. The 4.592km circuit near Portimao, in Portugal, will make a return to the WorldSBK calendar in 2017 and as such this was an important private test, for two main reasons.

Chicago, IL

