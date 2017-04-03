World Superbike: Tom Sykes Fastest, Close To Lap Record During Testing Monday At Motorland Aragon
Kawasaki Racing Team riders Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea led the one-day post-race official WorldSBK test session at Motorland Aragon on their Ninja ZX-10RR machines, setting strong lap times on race tyres in almost perfect weather and track conditions. After the windy and slightly cool conditions that characterised race weekend itself the track conditions for testing, over all eight available hours, were close to ideal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roadracing World.
