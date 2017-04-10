With too few priests, Portuguese wome...

With too few priests, Portuguese women step up

Social worker and laywomen Claudia Rocha, 31, leads the holy communion rite at Carrapatelo's church in Carrapatelo, Reguengos de Monsaraz. Facing a shortage of Roman Catholic priests, women churchgoers have stepped in to lead Sunday services in villages in southeastern Portugal, a sign the ageing communities are open to change.



