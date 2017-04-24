Traveling the World with Our Blessed ...

Traveling the World with Our Blessed Mother

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Catholic Digest

May is Mary's month, during which Catholics around the world honor our Heavenly Mother with extra vigor and joy. A great way to take advantage of both the nice weather and our full hearts is to make a pilgrimage to one or more of the many shrines dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC