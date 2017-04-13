Toowoomba sculptor comes up with his ...

Toowoomba sculptor comes up with his own Ronaldo statue

Grant Lehmann was working with clay when his Facebook feed filled with pictures of the much maligned statue of international football player Cristiano Ronaldo. The odd-looking statue attracted attention at the opening ceremony of the airport named after the Portugal star in his hometown Funchal.

