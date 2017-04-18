The Courteeners, The Avalanches and more announced for NOS Alive 201710:48 pm - Apr 19, 2017
Among the acts newly confirmed are The Courteeners, The Avalanches, The Cult and Benjamin Booker. They are joined by local acts Tiago Bettencourt, You Can't Win Charlie Brown and Black Mamba.
