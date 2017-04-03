SIR 2017: Prostate artery embolization effective alternative to surgery
Prostate artery embolization , a minimally invasive treatment, is known to offer symptom relief to men with benign prostatic hyperplasia , or an enlarged prostate gland. A Portuguese study of 1,000 men presented at the 2017 Society of Interventional Radiology annual meeting shows that PAE maintains its effectiveness for at least three years following treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Applied Radiology.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC