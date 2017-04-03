SIR 2017: Prostate artery embolizatio...

SIR 2017: Prostate artery embolization effective alternative to surgery

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Applied Radiology

Prostate artery embolization , a minimally invasive treatment, is known to offer symptom relief to men with benign prostatic hyperplasia , or an enlarged prostate gland. A Portuguese study of 1,000 men presented at the 2017 Society of Interventional Radiology annual meeting shows that PAE maintains its effectiveness for at least three years following treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Applied Radiology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC