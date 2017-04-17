Private plane crashes in Portugal nea...

Private plane crashes in Portugal near supermarket, killing five

A small airplane crashed near a supermarket in Tires, a residential area outside Lisbon , on Monday , killing five people, rescue workers said. The private airplane crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20 km west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.

