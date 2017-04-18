[Pre-IFA] Sennheiser partners Samsung...

[Pre-IFA] Sennheiser partners Samsung for headset program for Android phones

Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

LISBON, Portugal -- Sennheiser, a German audio technology company, is developing an immersive sound program for Android-powered devices in partnership with South Korea's Samsung Electronics, the company's CEO said. "We are working with Samsung on the AMBEO smart headset to make it available for Android devices," Andreas Sennheiser told The Korea Herald at the IFA Global Press Conference.

Chicago, IL

