Portuguese finances continue to impress

Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno speaks during the presentation of an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD report assessing Portugal's economic and financial situation , in Lisbon, Portugal, 6 February 2017. [Joao Relvas/ EPA] The Portuguese government rolled out an ambitious plan yesterday to eliminate its budget deficit by 2020 after slashing the gap to its lowest level in at least four decades last year, while also sharply reducing public debt and spurring growth.

