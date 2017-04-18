Pope to canonize Fatima visionaries

Pope to canonize Fatima visionaries

Friday Read more: Washington Times

During his trip to Portugal for the centenary of the Fatima Marian apparitions next month, Pope Francis will canonize visionaries Francisco and Jacinta Marto, making them the youngest non-martyrs to ever be declared saints. The children will be canonized during Pope Francis' May 13 Mass in Fatima.

Chicago, IL

