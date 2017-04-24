Peoples Climate March draws crowds to...

Peoples Climate March draws crowds to Washington on Trump's 100th day in office

People are taking to the streets in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the People's Climate March, calling for climate action on President Donald Trump 's 100th day in office. Although the march is anchored in the U.S. capital, there were hundreds of sister marches happening in cities across the country and around the globe, including Geneva, Amsterdam and Lisbon.

